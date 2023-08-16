Centamin eyes new gold mine in Egypt after Burkina Faso exit: Martin Horgan

Centamin Plc will be seeking to solely own and operate a new gold mine in Egypt after the ratification of the model mining exploitation agreement (MMEA), which is slated for the last quarter of 2023, says CEO Martin Horgan.

