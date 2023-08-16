Rise of Java House against odds: Big malls to downtown coffee stalls

After Java House Africa started operations in Kenya in 1999, its early years of expansion could only be traced to big shopping malls and other high-end places, a perception that defined and narrowed its customers to just a handful.

