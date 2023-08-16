Rise of Java House against odds: Big malls to downtown coffee stalls

After Java House Africa started operations in Kenya in 1999, its early years of expansion could only be traced to big shopping malls and other high-end places, a perception that defined and narrowed its customers to just a handful.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In