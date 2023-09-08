archipelago arguments

In Zanzibar, President Mwinyi faces legitimacy test ahead of 2025 election

By Erick Kabendera

Posted on September 8, 2023 09:45

Zanzibar´s President Hussein Ali Mwinyi (C) during his inauguration ceremony in 2020. Wil he do this again in 2025? (Patrick Meinhardt/AFP)
Zanzibar´s President Hussein Ali Mwinyi (C) during his inauguration ceremony in 2020. Wil he do this again in 2025? (Patrick Meinhardt/AFP)

A British property developer suing Zanzibar for a land lease gone bad could taint the prospects for Mwinyi, the archipelago’s president, for 2025.

Pennyroyal Ltd has filed a case against Zanzibar at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) after Zanzibar terminated a land lease for the $1.6bn Blue Amber resort project in July 2023.

