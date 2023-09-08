In Zanzibar, President Mwinyi faces legitimacy test ahead of 2025 election

Pennyroyal Ltd has filed a case against Zanzibar at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) after Zanzibar terminated a land lease for the $1.6bn Blue Amber resort project in July 2023.

