Madagascar: Rajoelina’s chief of staff charged with bribery

By Emre Sari, Olivier Caslin

Posted on August 21, 2023 12:09

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina in Antananarivo, 26 June 2021. (AFP/Rijasolo)
Romy Voos Andrianarisoa and her business associate Philippe Tabuteau face up to 10 years in prison over soliciting bribes for a Gemfields contract.

In yet another blow for President Andry Rajoelina, the Malagasy president’s chief of staff, Romy Voos Andrianarisoa, remains in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges. Candidates for the upcoming presidential election must announce their intention to run by 9 September.

