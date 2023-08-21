Madagascar: Rajoelina’s chief of staff charged with bribery

In yet another blow for President Andry Rajoelina, the Malagasy president’s chief of staff, Romy Voos Andrianarisoa, remains in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges. Candidates for the upcoming presidential election must announce their intention to run by 9 September.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In