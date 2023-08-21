But the World Food Programme (WFP) has expressed concern that many households are still food insecure due to high inflation.
Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF rallies have been drawing large crowds, the motivation being food handouts at the rallies.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In