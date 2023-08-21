Empty calories

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa boasts of food security, but WFP says many struggle

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 21, 2023 09:25

© Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa (R), stops to meet and eat with Mr Kwande (L), a baker. (@edmnangagwa twitter)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa (R), stops to meet and eat with Mr Kwande (L), a baker. (@edmnangagwa twitter)

To lure voters ahead of Zimbabwe’s elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says government agricultural programmes have ensured food security.

But the World Food Programme (WFP) has expressed concern that many households are still food insecure due to high inflation.

Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF rallies have been drawing large crowds, the motivation being food handouts at the rallies.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime