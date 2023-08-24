Morocco remains silent over Niger coup

Since the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on 10 August that it was ready to intervene militarily in Niger, Morocco has remained silent on the coup, even as Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum has been in the hands of the putschists – led by General Abdourahamane Tiani – since 26 July.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In