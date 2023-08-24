uncommitted

Morocco remains silent over Niger coup

By Soufiane Khabbachi

Posted on August 24, 2023 10:55

Demonstration in support of the coup plotters in Niamey, 30 July 2023.
Demonstration in support of the coup plotters in Niamey, 30 July 2023.

Since the coup erupted in Niger, Morocco has been reserved in its stance, in sharp contrast with ECOWAS and several AU members’ decisive action.

Since the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on 10 August that it was ready to intervene militarily in Niger, Morocco has remained silent on the coup, even as Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum has been in the hands of the putschists – led by General Abdourahamane Tiani – since 26 July.

