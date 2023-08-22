Nigeria’s Parliament: Exciting and annoying citizens in one breath

Addressing the senators on 7 August, at the end of their ministerial screening on national television, Akpabio said money has been sent to the bank accounts of the lawmakers.
“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio, a former governor and minister, told bemused lawmakers.
