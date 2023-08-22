money or prayers

Nigeria’s Parliament: Exciting and annoying citizens in one breath

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 22, 2023 09:43

© File photo of Godswill Akpabio. (rights reserved)
File photo of Godswill Akpabio. (rights reserved)

On the last day of plenary before Nigerian senators began a seven-week recess, senate president Godswill Akpabio irked millions of Nigerians.

Addressing the senators on 7 August, at the end of their ministerial screening on national television, Akpabio said money has been sent to the bank accounts of the lawmakers.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio, a former governor and minister, told bemused lawmakers.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Zimbabwe election watchdog Team Pachedu has brought out a new app to help voters. (Team Pachedu)

water-tight poll?

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, Team Pachedu develops app to counter vote rigging Zimbabwe’s past elections have been marred by allegations of vote rigging by the ruling ZANU- PF party, but a new app called Mandla developed by data ...
University students at All Nations University in Koforidua, Ghana.(AP/Christian Thompson)

regaining control

Premium badgeAfrican scholars fight to reclaim intellectual space For the first time in over three decades, African scholars are collaborating to revive the 1900s movement for the decolonisation of African scholarshi...
Military personnel attend the meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense as they make plans to deploy the ECOWAS standby force to the Republic of Niger, in Accra, Ghana, August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

unprecedented pressure

Premium badgeNiger’s endurance under sanctions is limited, says economist Lopes Despite political challenges, ECOWAS is attracting support as a model of regional integration, says Bissau-Guinean economics professor Carlos Lopes.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa lacks Mugabe’s intellectual flair. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

crocodile tears

Premium badgeEmmerson Mnangagwa: The ruthless pursuit of power The Zimbabwe president’s life story leaves no doubt that he will stop at nothing to win Wednesday’s election, even though he has tried to erase his in...