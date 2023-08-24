CEO of Uganda’s church-owned Centenary Bank eyes DRC, Ethiopia

Centenary Bank, a financial institution where the catholic church in Uganda holds a majority stake, hopes that its success will inspire catholic churches across Africa to venture into the banking sector, CEO Ddumba Ssentamu tells The Africa Report.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In