Equity Bank’s insurance subsidiary could outperform its banking counterpart as early as 2030, if sales continue on a similar trajectory, says Group CEO James Mwangi.

According to the Group’s 2023 half year results, Equity Insurance – the insurance arm of the business – recorded a Return on Equity (ROE) of 61.5%.

“More importantly, however, is that we have sold 7.2m policies as of 30th June 2023. We are committed to increasing insurance penetration to underserved sections of the population in the country and across the East African Community,” Dr Mwangi tells The Africa Report.

“And for the first time we are seeing that insurance is being bought and not sold,” he says.

“This is what makes us think that we have the right strategy.”

Currently, Equity Insurance offers life, and will soon offer health, and a variety of policies to cover specific assets owned by individuals and businesses