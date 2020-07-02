Burundi’s President Ndayishimiye: new cabinet, new COVID strategy

For the first time, in the history of Burundi, we have a Minister in the government of Burundi, from the Batwa indigenous community. I am so happy!!! congratulations Hon. Immelde Sabushimike. Thank you so much Excellence President of Burundi @GeneralNeva @BurundiGov pic.twitter.com/ytEPNQ5MGl
— Batwa of Burundi IP (@Batwa_IP) June 28, 2020
African art certified by UNESCO: Beware of scam warns UN body
More than 20 victims were scammed out of anywhere between a few thousand to up to 800,000 euros in a scheme that led them to believe they were purchasing African works of art whose authenticity or export was fraudulently “certified” by UNESCO.