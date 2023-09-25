Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali… Tunisian companies face boycott risk

Raids, arrests and deportations: this is the nature of hostile treatment meted out to sub-Saharan migrants by the Tunisian security forces, which has raised the spectre of calls for a boycott of the homeland of Hannibal.

Stars of the French music scene, including Gims and Bigflo & Oli, have announced that they are boycotting Tunisia. But it is also within the business sphere that the North African country risks losing ground.

“Today, the situation is not like the first crisis” when Tunisian products were the subject of calls for a boycott in March, following controversial statements by President Kaïs Saïed that were deemed offensive towards African migrants, a local businessman says on condition of anonymity.

“Our partners are unhappy with the treatment of sub-Saharan migrants.”

The businessman, who is familiar with African nations, cites “a rather delicate position” and “mistrust of Tunisian products” in certain countries, such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, despite the “very limited” economic repercussions.

Analysts are expecting a fall in the number of sub-Saharan students by the start of the 2023/2024 academic year and a redirection of patients towards other destinations.

But so far, it seems that Tunisian businesses in other African countries have not been affected by the crisis.

“Strategically, Africa remains a niche for a few Tunisian companies in key sectors, such as construction and public works, agri-food and insurance,” says Bassem Ennaifer, a financial analyst.

According to data from the Centre for the Promotion of Exports (CEPEX), nearly 800 Tunisian companies export to sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 1,000 different products.

A subsidiary of Poulina Group Holding (PGH), Med Oil Company – 70% of its sales come from exports to the continent – said in early August that it “maintains a solid relationship with its African partners, with monthly meetings scheduled in Senegal, Cameroon, DRC and Gabon”.

Insurer Comar, which has a presence in Côte d’Ivoire and is committed to a strategy of opening up to the continent, is continuing its business as usual.

The same goes for the Tunisian engineering company Studi – which has a presence in a dozen sub-Saharan countries.

During the first crisis, sub-Saharan nations were in constant contact with the embassies of African countries in Tunisia to carry out actions in favour of sub-Saharan students.

+5% increase in trade volume by 2025

Tunisia’s trade with sub-Saharan Africa represents only 3% of its total exports. In 2022, the country generated DT1.5bn (nearly $500m), from its main sub-Saharan trading partners: Côte d’Ivoire (15%), Senegal (12%), Guinea (7.2%), Cameroon (6.8%) and Burkina Faso (5.6%).

“Efforts are underway to increase the share of Tunisian exports to sub-Saharan Africa to 5% by 2025, and even more in the years to come,” says Mourad Ben Hassine, CEPEX’s managing director.

To achieve this, the institution, which is attached to the ministry of trade, plans to create joint action plans between public and private players.

Tunis wants to make the most of the COMESA agreement and that of the African Continental Free Trade Area [ACFTA] to boost the presence of its companies on African market

CEPEX already has five key offices in Africa – Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, DRC, Nigeria and Kenya – and will shortly be launching a new office in Senegal.

The public institution has also drawn up a promotional programme focusing on Africa, with more than 10 business projects and invitations to African buyers planned for the second half of 2023.

Lack of financial support

For its part, the Conseil d’affaires tuniso-africain – a network of Tunisian entrepreneurs active in Africa – is banking on the sixth edition of Financing Investment & Trade in Africa (FITA).

Initially scheduled for 3 and 4 May, then postponed till September in Tunis, the gathering has presented “an opportunity to send a strong signal to our sub-Saharan partners, despite the disenchantment that we have experienced”, says a member of the organising committee.

From now on, CEPEX – under the supervision of the ministry of trade and export development – will place Africa at the heart of its priorities from 2023 to 2025.

“Tunis wants to make the most of the COMESA agreement and that of the African Continental Free Trade Area [ACFTA] to boost the presence of its companies on African markets,” says Mourad Ben Hassine.

However, the mission looks set to be “complex”, says Ennaifer, for whom the country is not in a position to offer highly competitive products adapted to African markets. Beyond exporting products, it is also difficult to see Tunisian groups setting up in Africa.

“Unlike Morocco, Tunisia does not have solid financial backing on the continent [via banks and insurance companies] or adequate logistical capacity, and the security situation on the continent remains unfavourable to investment,” says the financial analyst.