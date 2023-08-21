growth capital

Ghana: BII bets on GIP to deliver flexible SME financing

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 21, 2023 09:10

© Kwabena Asante-Poku, Coverage Director for Ghana, BII; Chris Chijiutomi, MD and Head of Africa, BII; Albert Essien, GIP Chairman; Jacob Kholi, GIP CEO & Investment Officer; Benson Adenuga, Head of Office and Coverage Director for Nigeria, BII; Dirk Holshausen, Coverage Director for South Central Africa, BII (clockwise) photo supplied
Kwabena Asante-Poku, Coverage Director for Ghana, BII; Chris Chijiutomi, MD and Head of Africa, BII; Albert Essien, GIP Chairman; Jacob Kholi, GIP CEO & Investment Officer; Benson Adenuga, Head of Office and Coverage Director for Nigeria, BII; Dirk Holshausen, Coverage Director for South Central Africa, BII (clockwise) photo supplied

Ghana’s SME financing gap is estimated at $4.8bn, with sectors such as agriculture and environment significantly lagging behind.

Starting with Ghana, the British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, will use a permanent capital vehicle to drive its investments in SMEs across Africa.  

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

People gather at a market, ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election in Kano, Nigeria February 24, 2023.

changing the game

Premium badgeOlawale Edun, the minister tasked with revitalising Nigeria’s battered economy Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu installed the investment banker as minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy last week, leaving him...
Equity Group CEO James Mwangi in Nairobi. (Reuters/Jackson Njehia)

safety in numbers

Premium badgeEquity Group: Insurance to outperform banking by 2030 – James Mwangi Equity Insurance has sold 7.2 million policies – a success reflected in 8% growth in profits for the Group, announced in its half-year results.
© Cross-section of an undersea communications cable (3D illustration). Christoph Burgstedt/Getty Images

Deep cut

Premium badgeDRC: Broken submarine cables disrupt West African internet speed It could take a month for the Orange Marine team to start repairs on fibre optic lines damaged during underwater landslide off the DRC coast.
Capacity building and PPPs are a strong part of EDF’s Africa strategy. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

power on

Premium badgeEDF Africa chief: ‘Subsidising electricity for everyone does the economy a disservice’ Valérie Levkov, EDF’s vice president for Africa, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, speaks about the challenges facing the continent and t...