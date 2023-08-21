Ghana: BII bets on GIP to deliver flexible SME financing

Starting with Ghana, the British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, will use a permanent capital vehicle to drive its investments in SMEs across Africa.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In