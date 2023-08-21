Ghana: BII bets on GIP to deliver flexible SME financing

Starting with Ghana, the British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, will use a permanent capital vehicle to drive its investments in SMEs across Africa.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In