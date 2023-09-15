Jumia’s Ghana CEO is confident he has recipe for profitability

Jumia’s Ghana CEO Sunil Natraj is confident he can turn the company around and achieve profits at the national unit level.
“We believe there is potential in the Ghanaian market in terms of e-commerce growth,” Natraj says at his home in Accra. “We exist for profit and we believe we can make money.”
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In