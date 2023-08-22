In Nigeria, El-Rufai tossed out in political storm

In the past year, he has been dropping down the pecking order in Nigeria’s political hierarchy and has now failed to secure a ministerial appointment. Could this be the end of his illustrious career?
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In