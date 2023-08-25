guns down

Uganda: End of Kony’s LRA as rebels return home?

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 09:01

Fighters loyal to the Lord’s Resistance Army pose with their rifles inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic
Fighters loyal to the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) pose with their rifles inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic (CAR) in this handout dated April 4, 2012. REUTERS

The anticipated short retrieval operation was stretched out due to disagreements over the repatriation of the CAR women married to ex-fighters.

Uganda is facilitating the return of multiple fighters associated with Joseph Kony’s Lords Resistance Army (LRA) from the Central Africa Republic. The move sparks optimism for a conclusion to the protracted conflict, initiated by Kony, which has reverberated throughout northern Uganda, the DRC, Central Africa and Sudan.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

mercenary life

Premium badgeWith Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa? With the Kremlin’s confirmation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, there’s speculation about the future of the group he played a part in establishing. Is a...

winning team?

Premium badgeWho Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba took on campaign trail The head of state, who has been in power since 2009, was campaigning intensely ahead of Saturday’s three simultaneous elections – including the presid...
Maasai are the stewards of the national park and grazing animals is beneficial to the wildlife (Photo: Robert Bociaga)

regional growth

Kenya: National park revenue to boost local economies Although outlined in the constitution, the Maasai and other indigenous communities have not financially benefited from tourism in Kenya as expected. ...
NIger Demonstration in support of the coup plotters in Niamey, 30 July 2023. © AFP

uncommitted

Premium badgeMorocco remains silent over Niger coup Since the coup erupted in Niger, Morocco has been reserved in its stance, in sharp contrast with ECOWAS and several AU members’ decisive action.