Uganda: End of Kony’s LRA as rebels return home?

Uganda is facilitating the return of multiple fighters associated with Joseph Kony’s Lords Resistance Army (LRA) from the Central Africa Republic. The move sparks optimism for a conclusion to the protracted conflict, initiated by Kony, which has reverberated throughout northern Uganda, the DRC, Central Africa and Sudan.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In