Nigeria records nearly 4,000 kidnappings, N5bn ransom demands in one year, report says

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on August 21, 2023 13:36

© Nigerian police say they have arrested the three “key suspects” over the abduction for ransom of 121 students from a school in the northern Kaduna state. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)
Nigerian police say they have arrested the three “key suspects” over the abduction for ransom of 121 students from a school in the northern Kaduna state. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)

Gunmen kidnapped at least 3,620 people across Nigeria between July 2022 and June 2023 with a ransom demand totalling over N5bn ($6.5m), according to a new report by the research firm, SBM Intelligence.

Of the sum demanded as ransom, only N302m ($395,000) was paid to the kidnappers, the report added, quoting ransom payments disclosed by victims and family members.

“We believe these numbers could be far higher,” the report, which will be made public on 23 August, stated.

