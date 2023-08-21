diplomatic push

Niger call for three-year transition ‘unacceptable’, says ECOWAS

By AFP

Posted on August 21, 2023 13:47

Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors holding Nigerien flags and Russian flags gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors holding Nigerien flags and Russian flags gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

Niger’s General Abdourahamane Tiani, who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, said a transition of power would not go beyond three years.

A call by Niger’s coup leaders for a three-year transition back to democracy is “unacceptable”, a representative of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS has said.

Niger’s General Abdourahamane Tiani – who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July – said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.

He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger’s new rulers.

Restoring order

“The three-year transition is unacceptable,” Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera in an interview on Monday.

“We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible.”

READ MORE Exclusive: ECOWAS commissioner Musah speaks on Niger coup

In his televised address on Saturday, Tiani charged ECOWAS with preparing to attack Niger by setting up an occupying force in collaboration with a foreign army, without referencing which country.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” he said.

ECOWAS leaders say they have to act now that Niger has become the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The bloc has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger and has said it is ready to act though it is still pursuing diplomacy.

READ MORE Niger coup: Guinea’s Doumbouya will not be swayed

But it has given no date or details about any intervention.

The coup has heightened international worries over instability in the Sahel region, which faces growing jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

© Nigerian police say they have arrested the three “key suspects” over the abduction for ransom of 121 students from a school in the northern Kaduna state. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)

blood money

Premium badgeNigeria records nearly 4,000 kidnappings, N5bn ransom demands in one year, report says Gunmen kidnapped at least 3,620 people across Nigeria between July 2022 and June 2023 with a ransom demand totalling over N5bn ($6.5m), according to a...
Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina in Antananarivo, 26 June 2021. (AFP/Rijasolo)

tainted friends

Premium badgeMadagascar: Rajoelina’s chief of staff charged with bribery Romy Voos Andrianarisoa and her business associate Philippe Tabuteau face up to 10 years in prison over soliciting bribes for a Gemfields contract.
© People walk in front of the Egyptian Press Syndicate’s headquarters in downtown Cairo, Egypt July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

held incommunicado

Egypt arrests journalist after report on smuggling to Zambia Karim Asaad was apprehended at his home in Greater Cairo early Saturday following questioning over coverage of the case.
© Malian singer Salif Keïta, in Vincennes, France. (Paul Charbit/Gamma Rapho)

Political melody

Premium badgeMali: Musician Salif Keïta named special adviser to Assimi Goïta The Malian star, who has supported the junta since the 2020 coup, has publicly expressed support for the authorities’ demands for sovereignty.