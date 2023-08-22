water-tight poll?

In Zimbabwe, Team Pachedu develops app to counter vote rigging

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 22, 2023 09:10

Zimbabwe election watchdog Team Pachedu has brought out a new app to help voters. (Team Pachedu)
Zimbabwe election watchdog Team Pachedu has brought out a new app to help voters. (Team Pachedu)

Zimbabwe’s past elections have been marred by allegations of vote rigging by the ruling ZANU- PF party, but a new app called Mandla developed by data analysts Team Pachedu promises to counter any fake results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The newly-developed app by data scientist and engineer Freeman Chari allows opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters to check their correct polling stations as well as bona fide CCC candidates.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

University students at All Nations University in Koforidua, Ghana.(AP/Christian Thompson)

regaining control

Premium badgeAfrican scholars fight to reclaim intellectual space For the first time in over three decades, African scholars are collaborating to revive the 1900s movement for the decolonisation of African scholarshi...
Military personnel attend the meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense as they make plans to deploy the ECOWAS standby force to the Republic of Niger, in Accra, Ghana, August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

unprecedented pressure

Premium badgeNiger’s endurance under sanctions is limited, says economist Lopes Despite political challenges, ECOWAS is attracting support as a model of regional integration, says Bissau-Guinean economics professor Carlos Lopes.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa lacks Mugabe’s intellectual flair. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

crocodile tears

Premium badgeEmmerson Mnangagwa: The ruthless pursuit of power The Zimbabwe president’s life story leaves no doubt that he will stop at nothing to win Wednesday’s election, even though he has tried to erase his in...
Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors holding Nigerien flags and Russian flags gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

diplomatic push

Niger call for three-year transition ‘unacceptable’, says ECOWAS Niger’s General Abdourahamane Tiani, who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July, said a transition of power would ...