scraping by

Which African countries have the highest minimum wage?

By Maher Hajbi

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 13:46

In the CFA franc zones, Côte d’Ivoire has the highest minimum wage (Photo: AFP).
In the CFA franc zones, Côte d’Ivoire has the highest minimum wage (Photo: AFP).

While an increase in the monthly minimum wage is a popular promise for African politicians, wage trends are marked by regional disparities.

After an increase in the country’s guaranteed professional minimum wage in 2018, Senegalese President Macky Sall has announced another rise. This is a popular promise for African politicians.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

daystar_badagry005 © Daystar panels at Badagry in Nigeria. Photo supplied.

Hybrid Path

Premium badgeShell’s Daystar to follow South African solar expansion with Tanzania Daystar started in Nigeria and opened South African offices in Johannesburg in August. It plans to be operating in Tanzania by the end of the year.
Tanzania’s Minister for Works and Transport Makame Mbarawa in an unloaded carriage for the Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) (Photo by Ericky BONIPHACE / AFP)

port politics

Premium badgeDP World meets Tanzania’s interests of expanding trade links, says minister of works Makame Mbarawa says an agreement between the logistics company and Tanzania is a framework and commercial terms have not been agreed.
Ddumba Ssentamu, Centenary Group CEO. Photo supplied

Religion & BUSINESS

Premium badgeCEO of Uganda’s church-owned Centenary Bank eyes DRC, Ethiopia The bank has already tapped Malawi, in talks to enter Ethiopia and is keeping an eye on DRC, Ddumba Ssentamu says.
Preparations at Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa project in Ghana. Photo supplied.

undervalued assets

Premium badgeGhana: Lithium production in limbo after stalled negotiations Australia’s Atlantic Lithium Ltd is hoped to be the first international company to reap benefits of Ghana’s lithium stores via the Ewoyaa project.