Which African countries have the highest minimum wage?

After an increase in the country’s guaranteed professional minimum wage in 2018, Senegalese President Macky Sall has announced another rise. This is a popular promise for African politicians.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In