candidate conundrum

Does the far-left stand a chance in Senegal?

By Mawunyo Hermann Boko

Posted on August 31, 2023 08:45

© Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa
Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa

Senegal’s socialist factions plan an alternative future for the country but will not forward a candidate to stand in the February 2024 presidential election.

At Senegal’s presidential palace on 1 August, it was a head of state embarrassed by the divisions within his own party, the Alliance Pour la République (APR), who met with the various leaders who make up the left wing of the ruling coalition, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY).

