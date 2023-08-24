winning team?

Who Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba took on campaign trail

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on August 24, 2023 14:52

The head of state, who has been in power since 2009, was campaigning intensely ahead of Saturday’s three simultaneous elections – including the presidential election, for which 19 candidates are in the running.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba (ABO) made the most of his traditional annual speech on 16 August, the eve of the bank holidays, as well as the three days of celebration marking the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

With his sights firmly set on re-election for him and his party, the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), this month, he announced a 25% reduction in school fees, free textbooks at the start of the new school year, the installation of 4,000 streetlights in the capital Libreville and the opening of a bypass around the city.

