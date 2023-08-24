Who Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba took on campaign trail

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba (ABO) made the most of his traditional annual speech on 16 August, the eve of the bank holidays, as well as the three days of celebration marking the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence.
With his sights firmly set on re-election for him and his party, the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), this month, he announced a 25% reduction in school fees, free textbooks at the start of the new school year, the installation of 4,000 streetlights in the capital Libreville and the opening of a bypass around the city.
