Zimbabwe elections kick off with chaotic voting process, rigging ploys

In the capital Harare, there were long queues as voters woke up early in the morning to cast their ballot.
The election between incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), promises to be a highly contested one.
