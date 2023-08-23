delays, disappointment

Zimbabwe elections kick off with chaotic voting process, rigging ploys

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on August 23, 2023 15:34

Voters wait to cast their ballot during the Zimbabwe general elections in Kwekwe, outside Harare. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
There were chaotic scenes on Wednesday in Zimbabwe as voting started with most polling stations still waiting for deliveries of indelible ink, and ballot papers by 7am, the official starting time.

In the capital Harare, there were long queues as voters woke up early in the morning to cast their ballot.

The election between incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), promises to be a highly contested one.

