Shell’s Daystar to follow South African solar expansion with Tanzania

Royal Dutch Shell’s hybrid solar power solutions provider Daystar Power will follow its expansion into South Africa with entry into Tanzania, head of South Africa Wendy Green tells The Africa Report.

