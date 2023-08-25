Hybrid Path

Shell’s Daystar to follow South African solar expansion with Tanzania

By David Whitehouse

Posted on August 25, 2023 04:00

Daystar panels at Badagry in Nigeria. Photo supplied.
Daystar panels at Badagry in Nigeria. Photo supplied.

Daystar started in Nigeria and opened South African offices in Johannesburg in August. It plans to be operating in Tanzania by the end of the year.

Royal Dutch Shell’s hybrid solar power solutions provider Daystar Power will follow its expansion into South Africa with entry into Tanzania, head of South Africa Wendy Green tells The Africa Report

