Zimbabwe elections: ZANU-PF claims early lead, observers arrested

In a midnight press conference on 24 August, Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party announced that it had won the 2023 election. This goes against Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act, which states that no announcements may be made ahead of the official results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Just hours before, police arrested 41 election observers, including a 19-year-old, from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) and the Election Resource Centre (ERC). They were charged with tabulating election results.