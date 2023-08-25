pressure cooker

Zimbabwe elections: ZANU-PF claims early lead, observers arrested

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 09:10

General election in Bulawayo
A ZEC election officer inspects a voter’s name in the voters’ roll during the Zimbabwean harmonised elections at Emakhandeni Secondary School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 23, 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu

Mnangagwa’s party flouts electoral law by announcing results before the Electoral Commission, following the arrests of 41 poll observers.

In a midnight press conference on 24 August, Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party announced that it had won the 2023 election. This goes against Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act, which states that no announcements may be made ahead of the official results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Just hours before, police arrested 41 election observers, including a 19-year-old, from the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) and the Election Resource Centre (ERC). They were charged with tabulating election results.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Fighters loyal to the Lord’s Resistance Army pose with their rifles inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic

guns down

Premium badgeUganda: End of Kony’s LRA as rebels return home? The anticipated short retrieval operation was stretched out due to disagreements over the repatriation of the CAR women married to ex-fighters.

mercenary life

Premium badgeWith Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa? With the Kremlin’s confirmation of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, there’s speculation about the future of the group he played a part in establishing. Is a...

winning team?

Premium badgeWho Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba took on campaign trail The head of state, who has been in power since 2009, was campaigning intensely ahead of Saturday’s three simultaneous elections – including the presid...
Maasai are the stewards of the national park and grazing animals is beneficial to the wildlife (Photo: Robert Bociaga)

regional growth

Kenya: National park revenue to boost local economies Although outlined in the constitution, the Maasai and other indigenous communities have not financially benefited from tourism in Kenya as expected. ...