With Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa?

Months have passed, and uncertainty remains. Last June, as Prigozhin initiated a rebellion on Moscow’s outskirts only to retreat, the question arose: If Vladimir Putin eliminated the former restaurateur, what would be the fate of his creation, the Wagner mercenary group, notably active in Libya, Central African Republic, and Mali?

Following the recent plane crash, reported to have had Prigozhin on board, these questions persist, especially in Bamako and Bangui.