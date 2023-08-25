With Prigozhin gone, what will become of Wagner in Africa?

Months have passed, and uncertainty remains. Last June, as Prigozhin initiated a rebellion on Moscow’s outskirts only to retreat, the question arose: If Vladimir Putin eliminated the former restaurateur, what would be the fate of his creation, the Wagner mercenary group, notably active in Libya, Central African Republic, and Mali?
Following the recent plane crash, reported to have had Prigozhin on board, these questions persist, especially in Bamako and Bangui.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In