Clean Strike

Exclusive: Kinetiko considers secondary London listing for South African LNG project

By David Whitehouse

Posted on August 28, 2023 04:00

Kinetiko is confident that its onshore LNG project can help alleviate South African energy shortages.
Kinetiko is confident that its onshore LNG project can help alleviate South African energy shortages. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Kinetiko aims to create South Africa’s largest onshore LNG project.

Australia-listed gas explorer Kinetiko is considering a secondary stock market listing in London or Johannesburg to help fund its South African liquefied natural gas (LNG) development plans, CEO Nick de Blocq tells The Africa Report.  

