negatory

The BRICS expands and Nigeria is not on the list

By Kasirim Nwuke

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 25, 2023 15:27

Flags of South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 24 August 2023. (AFP/Marco Longari)
Flags of South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 24 August 2023. (AFP/Marco Longari)

While Egypt and Ethiopia were welcomed into the exclusive club of nations destined to dominate the world economy by 2050, Nigeria was left out. Why be surprised?

Cyril Matemola Ramaphosa, the president of the Republic of South Africa and host of the 2023 BRICS summit, announced on Thursday the names of countries admitted to membership of the exclusive BRICS Club.

The admitted countries, six in all, are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Ethiopia. Nigeria, one of the more than 20 countries that had applied for membership, was not on the list.

READ MORE BRICS hails ‘historic’ entry of new members amid bloc rivalry

This must be humiliating for the current Nigerian government and for a country that fancies itself as the ‘Giant of Africa’. Loads of Nigerians, too, expected that their country would be admitted into membership.

Not giant enough

Confident that it would be, the government dispatched the vice president, Kashim Shettima, to South Africa to attend the summit and bring back the good news. Given the sycophancy and ‘eye service’ that characterise Nigeria’s media and politics, praise

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Opinion

A woman picks tea leaves at a plantation in Nandi Hills

agri-financing gap

Africa can feed the world, but only if we invest in it A lack of investment in agriculture and the technology to support effective productivity will harm Africa’s potential to be the world’s breadbasket. ...
Yevgeny Prigozhin, 25 May 2023. (AFP/Concord Group)

What’s next?

Premium badgeThe myth of Wagner in Africa Following the Wagner mutiny that shook President Vladimir Putin in June, and the recent coup in Niger, speculation about the activities of the private...
FILE PHOTO: A truck travels to a depth of 516 metres below the surface to collect ore at the Chibuluma copper mine in the Zambian copperbelt region, January 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

shiny dream

Zambia’s copper fantasy One of Zambia’s key economic policies is based on little more than wishful thinking. 
Nyesom Wike, flamboyant showman, imperious bruiser, and now a minister in Nigeria’s government. (All rights reserved)

upwardly mobile

Premium badgeNigeria’s Nyesom Wike: The Jagaban of the Niger Delta? From PDP funder to Tinubu ally, Wike has dramatically flexed his political muscle. The big question is whether he will try to emulate the president’s ...