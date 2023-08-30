India’s export cuts threaten West Africa’s rice supplies

West African countries are under pressure from a new surge in prices. In recent weeks, the price of rice has risen sharply, from $480/tonne at the end of June to around $640/tonne. This coincided with the announcement, at the end of July, of new export restrictions by India, the world’s biggest shipper of the cereal since 2012 and a major supplier to West Africa.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In