India’s export cuts threaten West Africa’s rice supplies

West African countries are under pressure from a new surge in prices. In recent weeks, the price of rice has risen sharply, from $480/tonne at the end of June to around $640/tonne. This coincided with the announcement, at the end of July, of new export restrictions by India, the world’s biggest shipper of the cereal since 2012 and a major supplier to West Africa.

