India’s export cuts threaten West Africa’s rice supplies

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on August 30, 2023 10:14

A man works in a rice field in Nanan, Côte d’Ivoire. The country has increased its domestic production but still relies largely on imports. (REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon)
Export restrictions imposed by India, the world’s largest rice exporter, are complicating supplies to the region, especially Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea.

West African countries are under pressure from a new surge in prices. In recent weeks, the price of rice has risen sharply, from $480/tonne at the end of June to around $640/tonne. This coincided with the announcement, at the end of July, of new export restrictions by India, the world’s biggest shipper of the cereal since 2012 and a major supplier to West Africa.

