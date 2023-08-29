In Zimbabwe, election observer missions red-flag elections

The Southern African Development Community, often known for endorsing controversial election results, has blasted Zimbabwe’s 2023 polls for not meeting regional standards. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief elections agent has however dismissed the allegations.

