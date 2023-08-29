Illegal practices

In Zimbabwe, election observer missions red-flag elections

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 29, 2023 04:00

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Nkulumane township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 23 August 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Nkulumane township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 23 August 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu

Ruling party ZANU-PF is accused of resorting to illegal practices to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa secures a second term in office.

The Southern African Development Community, often known for endorsing controversial election results, has blasted Zimbabwe’s 2023 polls for not meeting regional standards. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief elections agent has however dismissed the allegations.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Migrants repatriated from Dakhla after their boat capsized. Yoff military airport, Dakar, 26 July 2023. SEYLLOU/AFP

long way home

Repatriating migrants: Morocco says it is setting an example On 23 August, another 325 migrants expelled from Morocco returned home to Senegal. Rabat says the migrants were moved in the best possible conditions.
© Martin Luther King, Jr. (photo Julian Wasser)

still rolling

Premium badge‘I have a dream’: Full text of Martin Luther King’s speech On August 28, 1963, in Washington, Martin Luther King gave a historic speech that cemented his position as one of the leading figures in the fight aga...
© Zimbabwe’s President Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks to the media at State House in Harare, August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Narrow victory

Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa hails ‘mature democracy’ after re-election Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for president and parliament in polling marred by delays.
Fort Hare University was known for educating the great minds of South Africa’s struggle. (All rights reserved)

broken moral compass

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s universities swamped by corruption, organised crime Universities in South Africa are plagued with illegal, even murderous, practices. The decay at Fort Hare mirrors a deepening ‘university capture’.