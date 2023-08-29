cat is away

Tinubu’s relocation to Abuja ignites power struggle in Lagos

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 29, 2023 13:10

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. REUTERS/Vining Ogu
Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. REUTERS/Vining Ogu

The Lagos Parliament rejected 17 commissioner-nominees out of the 39 names sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaker Mudashiru Obasa is behind the pushback, sparking fears of a power struggle in Africa’s largest city.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the former health commissioner lauded for his effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, was among the 17 nominees that parliament rejected. The lawmakers also declined five other individuals who had served as commissioners under the previous administration.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

WATCHDOGS

Premium badgeGhana: Who’s who in Akufo-Addo’s anti-terrorism network? The Africa Report takes a look at the security leaders maintaining Ghana’s reputation as the oasis of peace in the troubled West Africa.
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Nkulumane township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 23 August 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu

Illegal practices

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, election observer missions red-flag elections Ruling party ZANU-PF is accused of resorting to illegal practices to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa secures a second term in office.
Migrants repatriated from Dakhla after their boat capsized. Yoff military airport, Dakar, 26 July 2023. SEYLLOU/AFP

long way home

Repatriating migrants: Morocco says it is setting an example On 23 August, another 325 migrants expelled from Morocco returned home to Senegal. Rabat says the migrants were moved in the best possible conditions.
© Martin Luther King, Jr. (photo Julian Wasser)

still rolling

Premium badge‘I have a dream’: Full text of Martin Luther King’s speech On August 28, 1963, in Washington, Martin Luther King gave a historic speech that cemented his position as one of the leading figures in the fight aga...