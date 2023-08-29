Ghana: Who’s who in Akufo-Addo’s anti-terrorism network?

From a chartered accountant to researchers and lawyers, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo surrounds himself with unassuming personalities to protect the territorial integrity of the West African country.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In