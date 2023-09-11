bleak outlook

Nigeria: Naira plunge, inflation put squeeze on banking sector

By Dulue Mbachu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 11, 2023 15:20

The naira has lost more than 40% of its value since President Bola Tinubu’s decision in June to float it. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
The naira has lost more than 40% of its value since President Bola Tinubu’s decision in June to float it. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

The removal of fuel subsidies and implementation of a flexible exchange rate regime cause Nigerian banks to shoulder extra financial pressure.

A plunging naira and inflation at a two-decade high are posing crucial resilience tests for Nigerian banks, some of which might not be able to sustain the pressure over time, experts say.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Ghana is regulating cybersecurity activities and addressing associated issues. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

investment boost

Premium badgeGhana takes the lead in cybersecurity accreditation in Africa New licensing and accreditation system to secure cyberspace in the West African country is expected to pay dividends and be appealing to investors.
© Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold Co., speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

lack of lustre

Premium badgeExperts wary of Mali’s new mining code despite Barrick Gold’s involvement Barrick Gold Corporation – and its South African chief Mark Bristow – are closely following legislative developments, and their potential impact on th...
Samuel Eto’o in Paris on 25 March 2021. Vincent Fournier for JA

Red card

Premium badgeThe 10+ trials of Cameroon football head and star Samuel Eto’o Since his election as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o has made a number of decisions sparking controversy.
3D printing, interlocking bricks and prefabs all aim to bring the cost of construction down in order to meet affordable housing targets.

printed palace

Premium badgeCan 3D printed homes close Kenya’s affordable housing gap? Innovation is key to Kenya’s affordable housing ambitions as the cost of living spirals out of control.