time's up

South Africa: Covid-19 contracts disclosure may blow the lid off procurement corruption

By Audrey Simango

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 31, 2023 09:25

South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, says confidentiality was written into the contracts. (REUTERS/Shelley Christians)
South Africa’s health minister, Joe Phaahla, says confidentiality was written into the contracts. (REUTERS/Shelley Christians)

Today is the deadline for the government to reveal the details of its Covid-19 vaccine contracts, according to a landmark High Court judgement.

The Health Justice Initiative (HJI), a vocal non-profit organisation, has won a lawsuit against the South African government to disclose its Covid-19 vaccine contracts with international pharma and agencies – a ruling that casts light on suspected wider healthcare corruption in South Africa.

On 17 August the Pretoria High Court ruled that government must hand over the details of the Covid-19 contracts to the HJI. 

“We hope that other groups around the world will take inspiration from this decision and demand the right to scrutinise pharmaceutical contracts,” Fatima Hassan, founder and director of the organisation, tells The Africa Report

READ MORE South Africa, India, EU, US reach compromise on Covid-19 vaccine patent

“[Big Pharma] companies frequently took advantage of Global South governments who were facing a deadly pandemic without the means to fight it.”

Launched in 2020 by Hassan, an outspoken human-rights lawyer, the HJI says it fights for transparency and

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Senegalese President Macky Sall during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on 17 June 2023. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa

candidate conundrum

Premium badgeDoes the far-left stand a chance in Senegal? Senegal’s socialist factions plan an alternative future for the country but will not forward a candidate to stand in the February 2024 presidential el...
Ali Bongo Ondimba and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, July 21, 2023.

palace coup

Premium badgeWho is Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the man who toppled Ali Bongo Ondimba? In Gabon, the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) announced that Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Chief Commander of the ...
© A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the general election in Luveve township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 23, 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu

voter intimidation

Premium badgeRural voters in Zimbabwe tell of death threats and intimidation As observer reports emerge citing widespread voter intimidation in rural areas by ZANU-PF and collusion by the NEC, The Africa Report provides an eyew...
A man works in a rice field in Nanan, Côte d’Ivoire. The country has increased its domestic production but still relies largely on imports. (REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon)

grain pain

Premium badgeIndia’s export cuts threaten West Africa’s rice supplies Export restrictions imposed by India, the world’s largest rice exporter, are complicating supplies to the region, especially Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea.