‘I have a dream’: Full text of Martin Luther King’s speech

By The Africa Report

Posted on August 28, 2023 10:15

© Martin Luther King, Jr. (photo Julian Wasser)
Martin Luther King, Jr. (photo Julian Wasser)

On August 28, 1963, in Washington, Martin Luther King gave a historic speech that cemented his position as one of the leading figures in the fight against segregation and racism.

After a historic march against racial discrimination, the black American pastor Martin Luther King gave his famous “I have a dream” speech in Washington D.C. on August 28, 1963, before 250,000 people. His dream was of a fraternal America, where blacks and whites would be free and united.

Below is the full text of his speech:

Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we stand today, signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous decree came as a great beacon of hope to millions of Negro slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice. It came as a joyous daybreak to end the long night of their captivity.

