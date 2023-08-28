Niger coup: Did oil fuel the fire?

On 27 July, the formation of a new oil company named PetroNiger was set to be greenlit in a cabinet meeting. However, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown the day before. Perhaps this was more than a mere coincidence.

At the head of the long ministerial table, Mahamadou Issoufou took his seat as president for the final time. His elected successor, Mohamed Bazoum, was to be sworn in on 2 April.