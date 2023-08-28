blocked ambitions

Niger coup: Did oil fuel the fire?

By Mathieu Olivier

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 28, 2023 12:34

Did President Bazoum of Niger trigger a coup by restructuring an oil deal?
Did President Bazoum of Niger trigger a coup by restructuring an oil deal? (photo: JAMG)

Amidst geopolitical intrigue, a web of power, and the promises of lucrative resources, the sudden upheaval of President Mohamed Bazoum and the imminent birth of PetroNiger cast shadows of suspicion over a nation in transition.

On 27 July, the formation of a new oil company named PetroNiger was set to be greenlit in a cabinet meeting. However, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown the day before. Perhaps this was more than a mere coincidence.

At the head of the long ministerial table, Mahamadou Issoufou took his seat as president for the final time. His elected successor, Mohamed Bazoum, was to be sworn in on 2 April.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime