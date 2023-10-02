WOMAN OF FIRSTS

Ghana: 7 things about Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, organised crime fighter

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 2, 2023 13:09

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, chief of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO website)
Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, chief of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO website)

Battling human trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering are all in a day’s work for Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, chief of Ghana’s Economic & Organised Crime Office.

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a UK-trained chartered forensic accountant, has more than three decades of experience as a police officer. She has spent half of it focusing on financial crime detection and investigation duties at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

independence anniversary

Nigeria: Tinubu announces measures to offset rising costs as strikes loom The president’s announcement came after he ended a long-standing fuel subsidy and liberalised the naira.
A woman drives a skinny herd of cattle in the Somali region of Ethiopia. (World Food Programme/via Reuters)

politics of hunger

Premium badgeEthiopia’s food security goal remains elusive Despite its ambition to become food secure and export major staples like grain to neighboring countries, Ethiopia is staring at an unprecedented droug...
Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) members came out in droves after their candidate President Nanan Akufo-Addo won. Who will will the candidate seat this time around? (Reuters/Luc Gnago)

SHOWDOWN

Premium badgeGhana: Bawumia vs Agyapong, who will win NPP flagbearer race? Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to the polls on 4 November to elect its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.
US President Joe Biden poses with African leaders during the US – Africa Leaders Summit on December 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images via AFP)

Brain trust

Premium badgeMeet Joe Biden’s 12 diaspora bridge builders to Africa The US government this week announced the first cohort of members serving on the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, a signat...