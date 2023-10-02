Ghana: 7 things about Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, organised crime fighter

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, a UK-trained chartered forensic accountant, has more than three decades of experience as a police officer. She has spent half of it focusing on financial crime detection and investigation duties at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

