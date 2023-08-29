Moustapha Cissé: African states disconnected from AI debate

In September 2022, Moustapha Cissé resigned from his position as the head of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory in Ghana. He intends to dedicate his new life to a start-up project in healthcare in Senegal, his homeland.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In