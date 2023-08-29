worlds apart

Moustapha Cissé: African states disconnected from AI debate

By Quentin Velluet

August 29, 2023

Moustapha Cissé in Paris on 14 June 2023. © Bruno Lévy for JA
Moustapha Cissé in Paris on 14 June 2023. © Bruno Lévy for JA

Contrary to perceiving artificial intelligence as a threat to humanity, the former Google researcher advocates for Africa to harness the technology to address its unique needs and to eliminate potential sociocultural and economic biases. 

In September 2022, Moustapha Cissé resigned from his position as the head of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory in Ghana. He intends to dedicate his new life to a start-up project in healthcare in Senegal, his homeland.

