Mutual trust

A $275m dispute with Cassius Mining unlikely to dent Ghana’s attractive FDI reputation

By Mohammed Awal

Posted on September 7, 2023 13:35

An informal gold miner carries a shovel as he climbs out from inside a gold mining pit at the site of Nsuaem-Top, Ghana November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018. To match Special Report GOLD-AFRICA/POISON REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A subsidiary of the Australian company is looking for compensation for alleged violations of licensing agreements. Experts doubt it will rock Ghana’s reputation as a haven for investors.

The contractual dispute between Ghana and a subsidiary of Cassius Mining Limited could take a toll on the West African nation’s ability to attract much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) – but only in a limited capacity, say experts.

