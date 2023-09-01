distressed and deteriorating

Uncertain future for Ousmane Sonko in Senegal

By Marième Soumaré

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 1, 2023 09:53

A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA
A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA

Deprived of freedom, bereft of a party, struck off the electoral rolls, and hospitalised due to an ongoing hunger strike that he adamantly refuses to halt, political challenger Ousmane Sonko is at an impasse.

During his final months as the country’s leader, Macky Sall encountered a new neighbour in the form of Sonko. This fact has been hard to ignore; for months Sonko has been accompanied by a police escort.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia on February 13, 2022.

Hot tempers

Premium badgeClimate change fuels fresh community clashes in Somalia Central Somali state of Galmudug is at the epicentre of climate-induced upheaval in the Horn of Africa where water scarcity threatens herders and vill...
Ghana’s speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the bill will be passed before the end of the year. (Photo: Twitter @askbagbin)

Tug-of-war

Premium badgeGhana: Advocates stand up to parliament’s push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill The bill toughens punishments for same-sex relationships and gay rights advocacy, with sentences of up to 10 years.
Algeria (L) and Morocco (R) are fighting over caftans, zelliges and the BRICS. (Photos by AFP)

he said, she said

Premium badgeAlgeria, Morocco and the blooper reel of discord There is no shortage of disputes between North African neighbours Algiers and Rabat, to the extent that the most trivial of issues can inflame tempers...
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Image makeover

Premium badgeSierra Leone: Bio taps Green Beret as security adviser amid US poll pushback President Bio’s government has hired Mercury Public Affairs and US Army veteran Jerry Torres to deepen diplomatic and military ties with the Joe Biden...