Kenya’s National Social Security Fund culls struggling firms

By Herald Aloo

Posted on August 30, 2023 13:57

The NSSF may choose to invest in the top five performing companies on the NSE. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
East African Portland Cement and Consolidated Bank are among four companies axed after the state pension fund reported a loss of KSh19bn in June in the capital markets.

Kenya’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will axe at least four companies from its investment portfolio this year in an effort to prevent the fund’s earnings from plummeting further.

East African Portland Cement Company, Consolidated Bank, Sameer Group and UAP Old Mutual Holdings will be the first companies to be cut from the pension scheme’s portfolio. New CEO and managing trustee David Koross tells The Africa Report that others may follow as it hunts alternative revenue flows from the market.

Years of losses

The plan comes after the pension scheme suffered huge losses via the capital markets in the past two financial years. The losses explain the need to find alternative investment avenues for NSSF to grow members’ contributions.

NSSF, which pocketed an additional KSh10bn ($69m) from the increase in monthly pension contributions that began in March 2023, has continuously been

