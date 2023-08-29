cut off

Gabon elections: Radio silence ahead of results

By Jeanne Le Bihan

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 29, 2023 15:22

Election officials carry ballot boxes to a polling station in Libreville, 26 August, 2023.(REUTERS/Gerauds Wilfried Obangome)
Election officials carry ballot boxes to a polling station in Libreville, 26 August, 2023.(REUTERS/Gerauds Wilfried Obangome)

After heading to the polls on 26 August, Gabon’s voters are still waiting for the results of the presidential, legislative and local elections.

While life goes on in the capital Libreville, as in the rest of Gabon, outside the curfew hours of 7pm to 6am at least, the same questions are on everyone’s lips: When will the election results be announced? And, after a tense campaign, who will win?

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

East African Community flag © Henri Bergius/Flickr

speaking up

Premium badge‘Why attack us?’: The East African Community’s language problem Refused the right to use Swahili because it is not written into the bloc’s treaty, the Democratic Republic of Congo is vetoing the EAC’s budget. ...
Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. REUTERS/Vining Ogu

cat is away

Premium badgeTinubu’s relocation to Abuja ignites power struggle in Lagos The Lagos Parliament rejected 17 commissioner-nominees out of the 39 names sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Speaker Mudashiru Obasa is behind the ...

WATCHDOGS

Premium badgeGhana: Who’s who in Akufo-Addo’s anti-terrorism network? The Africa Report takes a look at the security leaders maintaining Ghana’s reputation as the oasis of peace in the troubled West Africa.
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Nkulumane township, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 23 August 2023. REUTERS/KB Mpofu

Illegal practices

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, election observer missions red-flag elections Ruling party ZANU-PF is accused of resorting to illegal practices to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa secures a second term in office.