Nigeria harvests more GM food crops, but concerns persist

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on August 31, 2023 10:02

Dr. Ranjana Bhattacharjee, a molecular geneticist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, sequences yam genomes at the laboratory in Ibadan
Nigeria has multiple labs working on gene sequencing (here in Ibadan, at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture) REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

The Nigerian government has started harvesting its genetically modified (GM) pest-resistant cowpeas, touting biotech crops as a solution to food insecurity.

Developed at the Institute for Agricultural Research at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, the pod borer-resistant cowpea —commonly known as beans — is engineered to withstand the Maruca vitrata pest.

