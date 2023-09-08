home guard

Niger: 5 questions over call for civilian mobilisation against ECOWAS

By Manon Laplace

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 8, 2023 09:21

Niger’s military leaders greet supporters at a rally in Seyni-Kountché stadium in Niamey on 26 August, a day after they ordered the French ambassador to leave. (Photo: AFP)
Niger’s military leaders greet supporters at a rally in Seyni-Kountché stadium in Niamey on 26 August, a day after they ordered the French ambassador to leave. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands of Nigeriens have shown interest in volunteering for a civil defence force, even though the process has not officially begun.

On 19 August, thousands of Nigeriens, mainly young men, flocked to Seyni-Kountché stadium in Niamey to respond to the call to join the Volontaires Pour la Défense de la Patrie (VDP) movement.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema at a New Year’s ceremony in Libreville on 5 January 2023. © COM PR ID

Kingdom connections

Premium badgeHow Gabon’s Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema established ties in Morocco Gabon’s new strongman who brought down Ali Bongo Ondimba was once a military attaché in Rabat where he forged strong personal ties.
© A scene from the film Mambar Pierette, now showing at the Toronto Film Festival.

fantastic films

Top 7 African movies at the Toronto International Film Festival From 7 to 18 September, the international film community will be focused on Canada’s 48th TIFF featuring diverse features from the continent.
Alpha Condé, 15 April 2015 in Washington, DC ©Olivier Douliery/CNP/AdMe/SIPA

still active

Premium badgeGuinea’s deposed Alpha Condé in Istanbul, a well-connected exile Settled in Turkey since May 2022, the deposed Guinean president has kept a low profile, but has carefully maintained his contacts.
Why are Ugandans of Banyarandan extraction having a hard time getting passports? (Twitter)

stateless citizens

Premium badgeNo place to call home for the Banyarwanda of Uganda Uganda’s constitution recognises Banyarwanda as an official tribe, but people who take that identity face stringent scrutiny when getting IDs.