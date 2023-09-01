spreading its wings

Senegal, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire… Where has the IFC invested the most money?

By Thaïs Brouck

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 1, 2023 08:23

BUA Group cement plant in Sokoto, Nigeria © BUA Cement
BUA Group cement plant in Sokoto, Nigeria © BUA Cement

Over the past year, the World Bank’s private sector arm spent more than $11.5bn on the continent — a record figure.

The amount is historic: between July 2022 and June 2023, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested $11.5bn in 40 African countries, the largest annual volume of financing ever provided on the continent.

