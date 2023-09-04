'Pipe dream'

Ghana’s aluminium plan too good to be true?

By Jonas Nyabor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on September 4, 2023 08:51

Michael Mensah

The West African country is hoping to be the first nation on the continent to achieve full vertical integration in the aluminium industry; doubters rule out the possibility.

Picking up from what has been left of a 1960s attempt to build an aluminium empire, Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) is seeking to attract $6bn worth of investments to create a value chain dominating Africa, a project some analysts say is too optimistic.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Henri-Claude Oyima, President of the Gabonese business federation and CEO of BGFIbank, is General Nguema’s cousin. (Photo ©BGFI)

prevailing uncertainty

Premium badgeBusiness as usual in Gabon, coup leaders tell investors, companies The day after the coup, the junta met with the Gabon business federation, headed by BGFIBank CEO Henri-Claude Oyima, General Oligui Nguema’s cousin.
Miguel Kashal Katemb, head of the DRC’s subcontracting regulatory authority (ARSP), with President Félix Tshisekedi. (Photo ©ARSP)

home advantage

Premium badgeTshisekedi wants to reserve DRC markets for local players The new head of the regulatory authority is coming down hard on companies that flout the 51% rule for Congolese ownership of subcontractors, depriving...
© Only about 5% to 7% of African payment transactions are conducted via digital channels. REUTERS/Macline Hien.

On the Rails

Premium badgeNigeria’s SeerBit plans payments expansion in South Africa, DRC The company aims to take advantage of projected annual growth of 20% in Africa’s e-payments market.
Webp.net-resizeimage – 2020-10-30T075911.445 © Jumia delivery men dressed as Santa Claus drive their motorcycles to deliver goods to customers in Abidjan December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

green mobility

Premium badgeUber launches electric motorcycles in Kenya, an African first Uber has announced the launch of electric motorcycle taxis in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in what it says is a first for the company in Africa.