trend setting

Coups in Francophone Africa in past three years – a timeline

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 30, 2023 12:32

Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly (L) and Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (R), coup leaders in Guinea. (©JA Montage: John Wessels/AFP/All rights reserved)
Colonel Sadiba Koulibaly (L) and Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (R), coup leaders in Guinea. (©JA Montage: John Wessels/AFP/All rights reserved)

Eight governments have been overthrown in Francophone African countries in the past three years.

A group of former French colonies, with a previous reputation for military takeovers, have lapsed once more into repeated coups.

The addition of Gabon to the list of recidivists will alarm long-term holdouts like Cameroon’s Paul Biya – part of the grievances of the coup makers is a failure to spread the national wealth beyond a small handful of families.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

© Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, on July 26, 2022. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP)

Awkward Dance

Premium badgeUganda hangs in with World Bank despite funding suspension over anti-LGBT law Despite Uganda’s president threatening to abandon the World Bank after it froze aid over the anti-gay law, pragmatism is prevailing for now. The count...
Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia on February 13, 2022.

Hot tempers

Premium badgeClimate change fuels fresh community clashes in Somalia Central Somali state of Galmudug is at the epicentre of climate-induced upheaval in the Horn of Africa where water scarcity threatens herders and vill...
A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA

distressed and deteriorating

Premium badgeUncertain future for Ousmane Sonko in Senegal Deprived of freedom, bereft of a party, struck off the electoral rolls, and hospitalised due to an ongoing hunger strike that he adamantly refuses to ...
A torn campaign sign of Gabon’s now-deposed president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Libreville on 31 August 2023 © AFP

deep clean

Premium badgeIn Gabon, anti-Bongo coup or internal clan purge? Close friends and former staff members of Ali Bongo Ondimba were arrested on 30 August. Almost all have something in common: close ties with the forme...