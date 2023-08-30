new management

Ali Bongo Ondimba ‘under house arrest’, his son arrested… what we know about the coup in Gabon

By Jeanne Le Bihan, Mathieu Olivier

Posted on August 30, 2023 11:09

Elements of the Republican Guard wearing their green berets during the 17 August, 2023 parade. © COM PR
Soldiers announced on the night of 29-30 August that they have seized power in Gabon on behalf of the Comité pour la Transition and la Restauration des Institutions (CTRI). Several close associates of Ali Bongo Ondimba have been arrested and he is reportedly under house arrest.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, 29-30 August, 11 soldiers in fatigues and a twelfth man in civilian clothes appeared on the screens of the national television channel Gabon 24.

Shortly after the provisional presidential election results were announced (with the Centre Gabonais des Elections declaring Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner with 64.27% of the votes), the soldiers announced the “end of the current regime”.

“To this effect, the general elections of 26 August, 2023, as well as the manipulated results, are cancelled. The borders are closed until further notice,” stated Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, of the Army’s Command and Support Regiment.

Paratroopers in Libreville

Colonel Manfoumbi was accompanied by Aimé-Vivian Oyini, chief of staff of the Gabonese Republican Guard.

The announcement came from the studios of Gabon 24, located in the basement of the Palais au Bord de Mer, the seat of the

