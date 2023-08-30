Ali Bongo Ondimba ‘under house arrest’, his son arrested… what we know about the coup in Gabon

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, 29-30 August, 11 soldiers in fatigues and a twelfth man in civilian clothes appeared on the screens of the national television channel Gabon 24.

Shortly after the provisional presidential election results were announced (with the Centre Gabonais des Elections declaring Ali Bongo Ondimba the winner with 64.27% of the votes), the soldiers announced the “end of the current regime”.

“To this effect, the general elections of 26 August, 2023, as well as the manipulated results, are cancelled. The borders are closed until further notice,” stated Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, of the Army’s Command and Support Regiment.

Paratroopers in Libreville

Colonel Manfoumbi was accompanied by Aimé-Vivian Oyini, chief of staff of the Gabonese Republican Guard.

The announcement came from the studios of Gabon 24, located in the basement of the Palais au Bord de Mer, the seat of the