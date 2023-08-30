Who is Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the man who toppled Ali Bongo Ondimba?

This Wednesday morning, his name was first chanted by members of the Republican Guard, over whom he has command, inside the presidential palace. Shortly after, confirmation came: Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is now the president of the CTRI, which declared it was seizing power in Libreville on 30 August, as announced on Gabon 24, the national television.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In