palace coup

Who is Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the man who toppled Ali Bongo Ondimba?

By Jeanne Le Bihan, Mathieu Olivier

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 30, 2023 15:27

Ali Bongo Ondimba and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, July 21, 2023.
Ali Bongo Ondimba and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, July 21, 2023. © COM PR ID

In Gabon, the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) announced that Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Chief Commander of the Republican Guard, will lead the organisation. A general trained in Morocco, he hails from Haut-Ogooué, the birthplace of the Bongo family.

This Wednesday morning, his name was first chanted by members of the Republican Guard, over whom he has command, inside the presidential palace. Shortly after, confirmation came: Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is now the president of the CTRI, which declared it was seizing power in Libreville on 30 August, as announced on Gabon 24, the national television.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Hawa Mohamed Isack (R), 60, drinks water at a distribution point at Muuri camp, one of the 500 camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in town, in Baidoa, Somalia on February 13, 2022.

Hot tempers

Premium badgeClimate change fuels fresh community clashes in Somalia Central Somali state of Galmudug is at the epicentre of climate-induced upheaval in the Horn of Africa where water scarcity threatens herders and vill...
A pro-Sonko protester during clashes with the police on 4 March 2021 in Dakar. © Leo Correa / AP / SIPA

distressed and deteriorating

Premium badgeUncertain future for Ousmane Sonko in Senegal Deprived of freedom, bereft of a party, struck off the electoral rolls, and hospitalised due to an ongoing hunger strike that he adamantly refuses to ...
Ghana’s speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, says the bill will be passed before the end of the year. (Photo: Twitter @askbagbin)

Tug-of-war

Premium badgeGhana: Advocates stand up to parliament’s push for anti-LGBTQ+ bill The bill toughens punishments for same-sex relationships and gay rights advocacy, with sentences of up to 10 years.
Algeria (L) and Morocco (R) are fighting over caftans, zelliges and the BRICS. (Photos by AFP)

he said, she said

Premium badgeAlgeria, Morocco and the blooper reel of discord There is no shortage of disputes between North African neighbours Algiers and Rabat, to the extent that the most trivial of issues can inflame tempers...