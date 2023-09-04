Tshisekedi wants to reserve DRC markets for local players

Fewer than one in 10 subcontractors in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a DRC-owned company. These are the findings of a report aimed at monitoring compliance with the law on subcontracting in the country.

