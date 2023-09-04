home advantage

Tshisekedi wants to reserve DRC markets for local players

By Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala

Posted on September 4, 2023 08:56

Miguel Kashal Katemb, head of the DRC’s subcontracting regulatory authority (ARSP), with President Félix Tshisekedi. (Photo ©ARSP)
The new head of the regulatory authority is coming down hard on companies that flout the 51% rule for Congolese ownership of subcontractors, depriving the country of revenue.

Fewer than one in 10 subcontractors in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a DRC-owned company. These are the findings of a report aimed at monitoring compliance with the law on subcontracting in the country.

