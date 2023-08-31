Image makeover

Sierra Leone: Bio taps Green Beret as security adviser amid US poll pushback

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on August 31, 2023 14:36

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

President Bio’s government has hired Mercury Public Affairs and US Army veteran Jerry Torres to deepen diplomatic and military ties with the Joe Biden administration.

The government of Sierra Leone has hired a US Army Special Forces veteran and a Washington lobbying powerhouse as the West African nation looks to assuage the Joe Biden administration’s concerns following disputed elections in June.

